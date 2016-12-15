Ice cream shop returning to Arkansas with Little Rock location

Travelers coming and going through Little Rock's airport during the 2000s may recognize an ice cream shop set to return to Arkansas’ capital city.

Atlanta-based Carvel Ice Cream is opening inside Park Plaza Mall alongside Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, according to a store directory.

The sweet shop will be on the mall’s first floor between Forever 21 and Napoli Pizza, serving up a selection of soft-serve ice cream, ice cream cakes, shakes and sundaes.

Details regarding the projected opening date were not immediately available.

The chain once had a location inside Little Rock National Airport, now known as Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in 2004.

Another location opened at Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville in the early 2000s and has since shuttered.

Carvel’s Little Rock location will be the only operating shop in Arkansas, according to the chain’s locator map.

Carvel is owned by Focus Brands, which also owns Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, McAlister's Deli and Moe's Southwest Grill.