Knesset's restraints on attire criticized

JERUSALEM -- Dozens of female parliamentary aides were temporarily denied entry to the Israeli Knesset on Wednesday because their skirts were too short.

More than 40 women who work as assistants and advisers to Israel's parliament members arrived at the Knesset in above-the-knee skirts and dresses to protest what they see as an overzealous dress code enforced only recently against women.

The Knesset has long-standing rules for appropriate attire, including a ban on tank tops, cropped tops, shorts, ripped pants, shirts with political slogans, and short skirts and dresses. Guards, however, are lax about enforcement. And it is applied arbitrarily, as many employees and visitors wear casual attire such as jeans and sandals.

There is no indication in the guidelines of what constitutes "short." As long as the look was kept professional, above-the-knee-skirts or dresses didn't cause problems in the past.

Over the past week, however, at least two female aides said they had either been barred entry or delayed at the door by guards because their dresses were deemed too short. One woman was sent home to change, and another was allowed in only after the parliament member she works with complained directly to the Knesset's director-general, Albert Saharovich.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported Monday that Shaked Hasson, an aide for parliamentarian Merav Michaeli, was delayed for more than an hour at the entrance to the building. She said she was examined by five male guards who believed her dress was too short.

"Members of the Knesset need aides and assistants to work with them no matter what they are wearing," Michaeli said later in a statement.

Wednesday's protest caused a ruckus at the entrance to Israel's legislature, with members of the Knesset, including some men, going out to support the women. One parliament member stripped down to his undershirt in solidarity.

Manuel Trajtenberg, a member of the Zionist Union party, took off his shirt and shouted: "Tomorrow you will have to wear burqas." He was referring to the full head and body veil worn by women in some Muslim countries.

The female protesters were initially banned from entry Wednesday but eventually wre allowed inside.

Trajtenberg said that while he is in favor of respectable dress codes to honor national institutions, the dress rules were not clear and applied mainly to women.

"I have no doubt this is discrimination against women. The dress code for men has nothing to do with style, like the women's code does. We need to respect and not humiliate these amazing women who work with all their hearts," The Jerusalem Post reported Trajtenberg as saying.

One of the aides prevented from entering told The Jerusalem Post that focusing on the clothing of women who are not dressed provocatively was "small-minded."

"I didn't choose to work in the place laws are passed so people would focus on my body instead of letting me do my job," Liron Shalish said.

The union representing parliamentary aides said in a statement that it believed the change in enforcement "is an order of the new Knesset director general and the management of the Knesset to more strictly enforce the dress code."

Tensions over women considered to be dressed immodestly have flared in the past, especially in areas where large numbers of ultra-Orthodox Jews live. In Jerusalem's Mea Sha'arim neighborhood, street signs call for women to cover up. In 2011, an 8-year-old girl was spat at in the street by an ultra-Orthodox man for wearing a skirt that showed her ankles.

A Section on 12/15/2016