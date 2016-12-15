Latest forecast keeps snow amounts light, northwest of Little Rock

The National Weather Service in Little Rock on Thursday said snowfall this weekend is now expected to accumulate only lightly and in areas northwest of Little Rock.

An earlier forecast had placed Little Rock and much of central Arkansas in a band that could get up to a quarter-inch of snow. But forecasters said Thursday morning that new data suggests parts of north and Northwest Arkansas could see about 0.2 inches of snow with areas to the south and east, including Mena, Russellville and Mountain View, likely getting only a tenth of an inch.

The rest of the state, including Little Rock and most of central Arkansas, will likely see only flurries in the storm, which is slated to move through Saturday night into Sunday.

Earlier Saturday, part of Arkansas will be under a risk for severe thunderstorms including tornadoes. The weather service said far southeast Arkansas is under a slight risk for such storms.

"While a widespread severe weather event is not anticipated, damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats with a few of the storms," the weather service said in a statement, noting a "brief tornado or two" is also possible.

Some thunderstorms may also develop in central Arkansas, though they aren't expected to reach severe levels.

Arctic air will follow on Sunday with wind chill values that day below zero in Northwest Arkansas and in the single-digits and teens through most of the rest of the state.