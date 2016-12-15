Little Rock woman dies after being found unconscious in jail cell

A Pulaski County jail inmate died after being found unconscious in her cell Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies found Sharon Alexander, 41, of Little Rock, unconscious about 8 p.m. and began performing CPR, sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. Alexander was taken to UAMS Medical Center for further treatment and was pronounced dead at the hospital about 9 p.m.

Alexander had been booked in the jail on a robbery charge about 24 hours earlier, according to the sheriff’s office. Burk said she was being held in the general inmate population and had “no reported issues.”

Alexander’s cause of death was unclear. Her body was taken to the state Crime Lab for autopsy.