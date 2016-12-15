Little Rock police: Man hit in head with pistol after telling would-be robbers he had no money

A man told police that he was assaulted Tuesday by a pistol-wielding man while walking home from a Family Dollar store in Little Rock.

Two heavy-set men reportedly jumped out of bushes in the area of Hilaro Springs Road and American Manor Drive around 10 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robbers then demanded money from a 43-year-old Little Rock resident who had just left the Family Dollar at 3500 Baseline Road. They began assaulting him after he told them he didn’t have any money, the victim told police.

One of the assailants, who wore a yellow and red shirt, later hit the man in the head with a pistol, according to the report.

The man said that after the bleeding to his head would not stop, his sister took him to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Both assailants were described as black men between the ages of 18 and 25. They stand about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weigh around 180 pounds, the report states.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.