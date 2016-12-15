Home / Latest News /
Man dies after fall into paint vat, coroner's office says
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:41 a.m.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities say a 67-year-old man has died after falling into a vat of paint in southern Indiana.
The Vanderburgh County coroner's office said Joseph R. Ward of Newburgh was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday at Red Spot Paint in Evansville.
The fire department said it responded to a report that a person had fallen into a vat. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to determine cause of death.
The company makes coatings for automotive and other uses.
