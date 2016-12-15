Home /
Masked assailant unsuccessful in robbery try at Little Rock gas station, police say
A masked assailant was unsuccessful in his attempt to rob a Little Rock convenience store Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The Little Rock Police Department responded at 3:56 p.m. to a call of a robbery in progress at the Quick Stop at 2500 S. Arch St., a report states.
The caller told police that someone wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing entered the store, pointed a black handgun at a clerk and said, "Open the register. Give me all the money."
Police said the employee then fled to the back of the store, and the would-be robber ran out the front door.
The assailant later fled on foot through an alleyway between Gaines and Arch streets, the caller told a responding officer.
Authorities described the would-be robber as a black male standing about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 200 pounds.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
