• A handwritten and hand-illustrated volume of stories given by J.K. Rowling to the editor who got her career off the ground sold at auction Tuesday for $467,965. Sotheby's sold one of seven original copies of The Tales of Beedle the Bard, produced in 2007 to mark publication of the final Harry Potter novel. It's inscribed to Barry Cunningham, the editor at Bloomsbury who accepted the first Potter book for publication. The dedication reads, "To Barry, the man who thought an overlong novel about a boy wizard in glasses might just sell. Thank You." Rowling was a struggling single mother when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published in 1997. It and six subsequent novels about the boy wizard went on to sell millions of copies and spawn a successful movie franchise. Sotheby's said the leather-bound book, adorned with semiprecious stones and a silver skull, sold to an anonymous telephone bidder. Another of the seven copies, produced for a 2007 charity auction, was bought by Amazon for more than $2.5 million. The book, a series of fairy tales set in the same magical world as the Harry Potter stories, was published commercially in 2008.

• Retired Late Show host David Letterman went to New Orleans to help build a house for someone needing a boost. Volunteer Kate O'Leary sent WWL-TV a selfie of herself and the heavily bearded Letterman in front of a house being built by the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. O'Leary said, "He likes to help out with projects like that, and keep it on the down low." The nonprofit group's chief advancement officer, Marguerite Oestreicher, confirmed that Letterman worked on construction Friday and Saturday, and that O'Leary is a volunteer. She said Letterman is "just like any individual who volunteers from their heart and gives their time to help families in need." Letterman retired in May after nearly 25 years as host of the CBS talk show.

• Actress Shannen Doherty is providing an up-close look at her fight against breast cancer. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted an Instagram photo Tuesday of herself in a hospital gown alongside her mother. She writes in the caption that she was undergoing another day of radiation therapy, adding, "Today my mom came with me because Even though I'm so tired after, I'm going Christmas shopping!!!" Doherty, 45, also posted a picture two weeks ago of her first day of treatment. She said radiation is "frightening" for her. Doherty's cancer was publicly revealed in a lawsuit filed against her former business managers last year in which she claimed they mismanaged her money and allowed her health insurance to lapse.

A Section on 12/15/2016