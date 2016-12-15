Pine Bluff bank sets deal to widen holdings

Simmons First National Corp. has agreed to buy Southwest Bancorp of Stillwater, Okla., a bank with almost $2.5 billion in assets, the Pine Bluff bank said Wednesday.

The deal was announced after the stock markets closed.

Simmons closed at $64.75 Wednesday in trading on the Nasdaq exchange, unchanged from Tuesday's close.

Southwest Bancorp, which owns 31 Bank SNB branches in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Colorado, closed at $23.80 Wednesday, down 50 cents, in trading on the Nasdaq.

"This transaction provides Simmons with an incredible opportunity to enter new markets in new states -- Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas -- and grow our operations in Kansas," George Makris, Simmons' chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Bank SNB has built a brand known for excellent customer service, Makris said.

Mark Funke, Southwest Bancorp's chief executive officer, will be president of Simmons' Southwest Division in Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and Kansas, Makris said.

Southwest Bancorp decided to partner with Simmons after much consideration, Funke said in a statement.

"[The deal] presents the best long-term opportunity for our [employees], customers and shareholders alike," Funke said.

Southwest Bancorp has $1.9 billion in loans and about $2 billion in deposits.

The deal is valued at $564 million, Simmons said, and will be paid in Simmons stock and cash.

The deal is a "tremendous acquisition and a great opportunity" for Simmons, said Randy Dennis, president of DD&F Consulting Group of Little Rock.

"I know those people [at Southwest], and it's a very well-thought-of bank," Dennis said. "It's a perfect size for Simmons."

The acquisition will push Simmons, which has $8.2 billion in assets, over $10 billion in assets, a threshold that requires banks to meet closer regulatory scrutiny. Simmons does not expect the deal to close until the third quarter next year.

Since the transaction won't close until next year, Simmons will have at least until Jan. 1, 2018, to face the new guidelines, Dennis said.

Simmons will face a challenge because of the wide-ranging presence of the Oklahoma bank, which has branches from south of San Antonio to Denver, Dennis said.

Business on 12/15/2016