Perryville High School 4-H’ers feed the needy

Perryville High School 4-H Club students and volunteers sang, danced and laughed Monday as they packed 8,232 dehydrated meals for needy people in their community.

It was called a Feed the Funnel Party, hosted by The Pack Shack, a nonprofit organization in Rogers that partners with groups all over the country to provide meals for 25 cents, as well as other supplies.

The Perryville High School 4-H teen leaders — a group of 10 female students — raised more than $2,000 for the project by sending letters to area churches. The Perry County Farm Bureau, which suggested the project, donated to the effort, as did businesses, residents and teachers.

Savanna Lentz, 15; her sister, Chloe Lentz, who will turn 14 on Tuesday; and Madi

Heuel, 15, took the lead on the 4-H project.

“We just thought it was such an awesome idea,” Savanna said.

Chloe said she saw it online and said she got excited “because it was to help our community, especially during the holidays.”

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving; that’s what we talked about in church,” she said.

Madi said she was impressed with how far the money the teens raised could go toward buying food. “You can pack a lot for not that much money,” she said.

The 8,232 packages of dehydrated cheesy rice and vegetables will be sent home with needy students through the school’s backpack program, and distributed to the Perryville Senior Adult Center and the Perry County Day Service Center.

Savanna said she knows there are students who go hungry.

“It’s just heartbreaking that we have those kind of kids in here, but it’s good to know they can go home with a meal,” she said.

“It’s cool because we got our foreign-exchange students to help and show them how to give back,” Savanna said. Five exchange students participated in the packing project.

Drake Newkirk, party-operations manager for The Pack Shack, said the nonprofit organization wants to raise awareness about food insecurity, a topic he said isn’t talked about enough. Arkansas ranks second in the country in food insecurity, he said, which means “not knowing where your next meal is coming from.” Mississippi is first.

“What we’re doing today is big. … You will help your neighbors in need. It’s something to get excited about,” he said.

Newkirk brought a big brass gong that would be used to signal the start of the packing party, as well as signal when milestones were reached.

“Every milestone we hit, we’re going to celebrate,” he said.

First, he taught students and volunteers the art of “funnology.”

Newkirk had five ingredients displayed on tables in the library — rice, cheese, dehydrated vegetables, vitamins and minerals in a powder, and soy protein. As a student held a plastic bag under a funnel, students poured the ingredients one at a time in order, and another student sealed the bag.

He said the meals, which have a one-year expiration date, need to be boiled for 20 minutes. “It’s a very nutritious meal,” he said.

“Runners” were waiting to take the filled bags. Those included retired Perryville schoolteachers Debbie Bowie and her sister, Virginia Chitwood.

Chitwood’s daughter, Perryville High School librarian and 4-H Club leader Jamie Chambliss, told the sisters, “This is not a competition.”

Bowie hit the gong and said, “Let the games begin!”

“This is a competition because I get to bang it next,” Chitwood told Bowie, laughing.

Songs, everything from Pharrell Williams to Village People, played as the group worked.

“This is for a good reason,” said Dilara Zeybek, 15, of Germany. “I enjoy this.”

It took about 1 1/2 hours for the group to complete all the meals.

Jesse Bocksnick, University of Arkansas Perry County Extension agent-agri, said the Perryville High School 4-H Club is the only one of its kind in Arkansas. It started last school year.

“In the state of Arkansas, in-school 4-H clubs are new,” he said. A few elementary schools have 4-H Clubs in classrooms, but he said

Perryville is the first high school club in the state.

He said all 450 high school students plan to join; to date, 350 students have signed up.

“It’s a 4-H school; it’s the only one like it in the state. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Bocksnick, who said he was in 4-H growing up in Dover.

Chambliss said it was the encouragement of Perryville High School Principal Kevin Campbell that grew the

4-H Club.

“He wanted to get more kids involved in 4-H because of what all it offers; he wanted them to know it was more than just farm animals,” she said.

The three students who took charge of the project — Savanna, Chloe and Madi — said they aren’t interested in showing farm animals; they like the community-service projects.

Savanna said that last year, the 4-H Club built two microcabins for the homeless at a cost of $600 each. Chambliss said that was the idea of her daughter, Makenzie Chambliss, and it sparked other projects.

Next, student Annalise Strecker wanted to create lap blankets, and that project was accomplished to benefit the Perry County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Bocksnick said a Perry County Farm Bureau board member, Kallen Hill of Perry, came back from a state conference, where he learned about The Pack Shack, and he brought a pack of dehydrated food back and showed it during a board meeting.

“He said, ‘Hey, we need to do something like that in the community,’” Bocksnick said.

Bocksnick, an ex-officio member of the Farm Bureau Board, was asked if a 4-H Club would be interested in the project. He and Mary Jane Cody, Perry County Extension Service Family and Consumer Sciences agent, oversee all leaders and 4-H clubs in Perry County.

“We knew [the Perryville High School 4-H Club was] an upstart group, and we knew we’d have a lot of hands” and time to do it, he said. “They ran with it.”

Bocksnick said he went down a list and called rice farmers, who quickly offered to help by making donations.

“I was really proud of that,” he said. “Our community has a big heart. I even pitched in myself to make sure we had the money to do it. When you’re feeding people for a quarter, it’s insane,” Bocksnick said.

“Teachers gravitated toward it; the school got behind it,” Bocksnick said. “To see this take off and take hold, Mary Jane and I are ecstatic.

“I grew up in 4-H; it really makes you feel good that folks are getting behind it. [Parents] want better for their kids, and they see 4-H is the way to do that.”

Savanna said the food-packing project was successful.

“It was so fun. Eventually, we got into the hang of everything and got it all done, and we loved it. We also made blankets for the people at the nursing home, so it was just a full day.”

