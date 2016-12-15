Plea is innocent in 'jihad' threats at Arkansas restaurant

A Berryville man has pleaded innocent to charges that he threatened to kill his wife and homosexuals at the Eureka Springs restaurant where she works.

Jeremiah Bliss-Leija entered the plea Monday before Judge Scott Jackson in Carroll County Circuit Court in Eureka Springs. Robert Allen, a public defender, was appointed to represent Bliss-Leija.

During a Nov. 16 argument, Bliss-Leija's wife told him that she wanted a divorce, and then he threatened her, according to the affidavit from Berryville police officer C. Boren.

Bliss-Leija's wife paraphrased the threat her husband made, saying, "he was going to buy an automatic rifle, go to Cafe Amore and kill all of those f*s, slit her throat and die an honorable death by bringing jihad to Berryville," according to the affidavit.

Bliss-Leija told police that he never threatened to kill anyone and that his wife misconstrued statements he made during an intense argument.

Bliss-Leija was vocal about his hatred of homosexuals, his wife told police.

Bliss-Leija told police that he believed Cafe Amore was "owned and operated by homosexuals" and that his wife had been associating with homosexuals at the restaurant, according to the affidavit.

Associating with homosexuals was "not permitted, according to the Torah," he told police.

In Judaism, the Torah refers to the law of God as revealed to Moses and recorded in the first five books of the Hebrew Scriptures.

"Jeremiah stated that according to the Torah, homosexuality is an abomination and that homosexuals deserved to be stoned to death," according to Boren's Nov. 17 affidavit. "Jeremiah advised that he agrees with the stoning of homosexuals. Jeremiah advised that according to the Torah, homosexuals deserve capital punishment, to be put to death. He stated that this is the statement he made to [his wife] the prior evening."

Bliss-Leija was arrested Nov. 17 and charged Nov. 23 with terroristic threatening, making a terroristic threat and assault on a family member. The first two charges are felonies. He remained in the Carroll County jail in Berryville on Wednesday with bail set at $250,000.

During a Nov. 17 interview with Berryville police, Bliss-Leija said it "could be interpreted" that he is a terrorist, and he was once detained overnight by the Transportation Security Administration during a flight to Israel.

According to Boren's affidavit, Bliss-Leija said he owns a .25-caliber handgun.

"Jeremiah's mother is German and his father is Mexican," according to the probable-cause affidavit. "He was born in Orange County, Calif. But it should be noted that Jeremiah speaks with an Arabic accent. This accent would come and go during the interview."

Bliss-Leija told Berryville police that he spends a lot of time in discussion groups on the Internet and about 60 percent of them are "Arab groups."

On June 11, Bliss-Leija, then 28, was issued a citation for third-degree battery after, police said, he pepper-sprayed a man at a Eureka Springs campground. Bliss-Leija is scheduled for a Jan. 17 hearing in Eureka Springs District Court on that misdemeanor charge.

Bliss-Leija's wife told police that the man he attacked in June is gay, but Bliss-Leija said he didn't know that at the time. According to a Eureka Springs Police Department report, Bliss-Leija believed that his wife was cheating on him and he pepper-sprayed a man who was talking to her.

Bliss-Leija told Eureka Springs police June 13 that it was his "duty, appointed by God," to kill homosexuals, according to the Eureka Springs police report.

Bliss-Leija is scheduled for a Jan. 23 omnibus hearing on the terrorist charge in Carroll County Circuit Court.

