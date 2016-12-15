Polar vortex, chances for snow, tornadoes in forecast

The first day of winter is several days away, but Arkansans will experience the state's first frigid front as a blast of arctic air arrives Saturday, forecasters say.

Temperatures are expected to drop by as much as 40 degrees as the cold front overcomes unseasonably high temperatures, forecasters said, potentially causing volatile storms during the day Saturday.

"We have two air masses battling it out," said Brian Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. "You have polar air from the north and warm air up from the Gulf.

"Eventually, the cold air wins out."

Winter officially begins Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to the mid-50s in north Arkansas and reach 70 degrees in the southern third of the state Saturday. Then, the arctic air, known as a "polar vortex," will dip into the state, dropping temperatures.

The National Weather Service predicts that Fayetteville will see the mercury plummet from 40 degrees Saturday afternoon to 4 degrees by nightfall.

The temperature in Pine Bluff is expected to fall from 70 degrees Saturday to 27 degrees that evening.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories Wednesday for much of the Midwest as the cold air began diving into the U.S. In Fargo, N.D., the temperature was 4 below zero, and Duluth, Minn., recorded a reading of 2 below zero, The Associated Press reported.

Forecasters also were calling for up to a foot of snow to fall across the Great Lakes region today.

With the rapid temperature drop in Arkansas comes showers, thunderstorms and a slight chance for turbulent weather, forecasters said. The Weather Service in North Little Rock said it was not ruling out the potential for tornadoes during the transition in climate.

"Unseasonably warm weather in the cool season is not a good sign," Smith said. "We could see a chance of a few 'spin-up' tornadoes forming."

He said chances for the formation of volatile weather are greater south of a line from Texarkana to Brinkley.

After lower temperatures push out the warm front, light snow could fall across most of the state late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

Smith said Northwest Arkansas could see about a half-inch of snowfall. Other areas will see only a dusting, he said.

At Fayettchill, a clothing store in Fayetteville, shoppers were not yet crowding the store in search of coats, employee Chloe Bell said Wednesday.

"They just started looking at warmer clothing a few weeks ago when it got cold, but now people are buying Christmas gifts," she said. "It's still shirt-sleeve weather. Nobody is thinking of the cold weather now."

Zach Oliphant, a grounds manager at the Gilbert General Store in Searcy County, said residents were preparing for the cooler weather this weekend.

The store, near the banks of the Buffalo National River on Frost Street, rents canoes, kayaks and cabins. The town of 27 is known locally as the coldest spot in Arkansas and is a weather observation site for the National Weather Service.

"We'll start winterizing our vehicles," Oliphant said. "People are stocking up on firewood and making sure their wood piles are near their houses.

"I've got my overalls ready."

