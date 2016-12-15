17-year-old injured in Little Rock drive-by shooting, police say

A teenager was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in Little Rock, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to UAMS Medical Center to a report of a shooting.

At the hospital, a responding officer spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who told police that an unknown person drove by him as he was walking on an unknown street, later identified as Monroe Street, and started shooting at him.

A doctor noted that the teen had a wound to his head resulting from a grazed bullet.

Two other victims are listed in the report: One told police that her black 1998 Ford Explorer was struck with bullets, and another said his garage was hit with gunfire.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.