Police arrest North Little Rock man in killing over beer

The November slaying of a man in Pulaski County resulted from an argument over beer, another man arrested Wednesday in his killing told authorities.

Kirk Young Jr., 45, of North Little Rock told the Pulaski County sheriff's office that he was with 65-year-old Jerry Dwight Stubbs on Nov. 10 at 23619 Arkansas 365 North near Maumelle. Young is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail on a charge of capital murder, records show. His court appearance is set for Jan. 17.

Young said he bought a beer from Stubbs, but Stubbs later decided to take it back, causing him to become upset. An argument then reportedly ensued between the two, with Stubbs brandishing a gun, Young told a sheriff's investigator. Young said he was able to take the gun away from Stubbs during a struggle and then shot him at the address.

Stubbs was found lying on the ground that afternoon at the residence, which is between Garot Boulevard and Clan Lane, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. The one-story home has a metal carport where people would often come to play games and visit, according to the newspaper.

Metro on 12/15/2016