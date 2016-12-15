Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 15, 2016, 1:27 p.m.

State agency paid rapper Pitbull $1M for 'Sexy Beaches' promotion

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:32 a.m.

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo, host Pitbull speaks on stage at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Pitbull is set to host the 2014 American Music Awards again. Dick Clark productions announced Monday, Oct. 20, 2014, that the platinum-selling rapper will also perform at the Nov. 23 event at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live, to air live on ABC. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

PHOTO BY INVISION

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rapper Pitbull released his $1 million contract with Florida's tourism marketing agency two days after the House speaker sued to find out details of the agreement.

Pitbull used Twitter to make the contract public on Thursday. He tweeted "(asterisk)FULL DISCLOSURE - FLORIDA(asterisk)" with a link to the 11-page agreement.

The rapper agreed to produce a video for the song "Sexy Beaches" for Visit Florida and to promote the hashtag #LOVEFL on his social media sites and during concerts.

But Visit Florida kept the payment to Pitbull secret and refused to release the contract. House Speaker Richard Corcoran this week sued to have the details disclosed, saying taxpayers should now how the agency paid the rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez.

