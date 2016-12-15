State agency paid rapper Pitbull $1M for 'Sexy Beaches' promotion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rapper Pitbull released his $1 million contract with Florida's tourism marketing agency two days after the House speaker sued to find out details of the agreement.

Pitbull used Twitter to make the contract public on Thursday. He tweeted "(asterisk)FULL DISCLOSURE - FLORIDA(asterisk)" with a link to the 11-page agreement.

The rapper agreed to produce a video for the song "Sexy Beaches" for Visit Florida and to promote the hashtag #LOVEFL on his social media sites and during concerts.

But Visit Florida kept the payment to Pitbull secret and refused to release the contract. House Speaker Richard Corcoran this week sued to have the details disclosed, saying taxpayers should now how the agency paid the rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez.