Students code robots for obstacle course

— About 33 Cabot High School students gathered nervously in the school’s media center, smartphones in hand and ball-shaped robots spinning and weaving through an obstacle course of PVC pipe and wooden ramps.

This school year is the first that Cabot High School has offered Advanced Placement computer science principles, and on Friday, students were tested on how well and quickly their Sphero robots completed the course using coding created by the students.

Last year, the Arkansas Department of Education added AP computer science principles to the list of approved Act 187 courses for the 2016-17 school year. Arkansas Act 187 requires that each public or public charter high school offer at least one computer science course.

“It’s kind of taking a math problem and solving it anyway you want,” senior Allen Janyska, 17, said of the class, which graded students on their completion of the obstacle course.

For over a week, the obstacle course was set up to allow students to use a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone app called Lightning Lab to code the movements of the robot to complete the course come Friday. The course involved the Sphero robots weaving between pieces of PVC pipe, rolling through pipe — or “tunnels” — and driving up ramps.

Janyska said the Sphero robot speaks a simple language.

“It speaks in blocks and commands,” he said. “The idea is, you tell it to roll — it’ll roll in a direction at a speed for a time. And then mixing up how you tell it that and where you tell it to go, you can do the obstacle course; you can make it draw shapes.”

Janyska also said he’s been spending time refining his coding so that his robot could complete the course.

“It’s been a very challenging, very frustrating, very fun experience,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the problem solving that comes with it, trying to break down the obstacle course into the steps of, ‘Move here, move here.’”

Charles Johnson, AP computer science principles teacher, said the course was based on a dog agility course and is a culmination of what all the students have learned since the beginning of the school year.

“We started out with background of the internet and how it works today,” he said. “They did a lot of stuff where they were delving into data, big data, security issues, figuring out how things work, and that has been building toward actually coding and programming, which we’re getting into now, or we have been since we started with the robots.”

Johnson said the entire course cannot be completed using coding alone and that students could use their smartphone app to “drive” the Sphero to where it needed to be, similar to maneuvering a remote-controlled toy.

Johnson said learning how to code can help the students’ futures.

“You look at basically any industry now, and there’s going to be coding involved,” he said. “Millions of jobs are going unfilled because we’ve got people who don’t have the skills to be able to do that, and that’s why we’re offering this.”

Since the initial setup of the obstacle course, students said, they have spent time outside of school perfecting their code for test day. For two days, junior Nicole Hartsel, 17, worked after school until 6 p.m. on her coding. Hartsel said everyone should learn more about coding and programming.

“I think it’s something everyone should take just because even if it’s not something you’re going to do, it opens your mind up to things that are possible for you to do,” she said.

Caitlyn Govern, 17, a junior, said her father works in computer networking and that she also plans to study computer networking or computer security in college. Govern estimated that she spent about 14 hours coding her Sphero robot, which completed the course in two minutes without bumping into anything.

“Seeing my robot actually go up that course and not fail like it did 1,000 times was so invigorating that I really can’t describe it in words,” she said.

Johnson said the students’ reactions to the course have been positive and that he wants more students to be aware of the course being offered.

“I feel like everybody should learn how to code,” Govern said.

