TE Jeremy Patton gives first interview to Recruiting Thursday since signing
This article was published today at 10:22 p.m.
Arkansas tight end signee Jeremy Patton gave his first interview to Recruiting Thursday since inking with the Hogs on Wednesday.
Patton, 6-6, 250, 4.59, of Arizona Western College signed with the Razorbacks over around 27 other offers from Alabama, Southern Cal, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State and others. ESPN rates him the No. 1 tight end and the No. 33 overall prospect in junior college.
He cited Arkansas' family atmosphere, a strong tight end tradition and a chance to play in a pro-style offense as key reasons for his decision to be a Razorback.
