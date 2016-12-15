TE Jeremy Patton gives first interview to Recruiting Thursday since signing

Arkansas tight end signee Jeremy Patton gave his first interview to Recruiting Thursday since inking with the Hogs on Wednesday.

Patton, 6-6, 250, 4.59, of Arizona Western College signed with the Razorbacks over around 27 other offers from Alabama, Southern Cal, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State and others. ESPN rates him the No. 1 tight end and the No. 33 overall prospect in junior college.

He cited Arkansas' family atmosphere, a strong tight end tradition and a chance to play in a pro-style offense as key reasons for his decision to be a Razorback.