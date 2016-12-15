Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 15, 2016, 10:29 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

TE Jeremy Patton gives first interview to Recruiting Thursday since signing

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:22 p.m.

arizona-western-tight-end-jeremy-patton-runs-after-the-catch-during-the-el-toro-bowl-against-garden-city-community-college-on-saturday-dec-3-2016-in-yuma-ariz

PHOTO BY ARIZONA WESTERN FOOTBALL

Arizona Western tight end Jeremy Patton runs after the catch during the El Toro Bowl against Garden City Community College on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Yuma, Ariz.

Arkansas tight end signee Jeremy Patton gave his first interview to Recruiting Thursday since inking with the Hogs on Wednesday.

Patton, 6-6, 250, 4.59, of Arizona Western College signed with the Razorbacks over around 27 other offers from Alabama, Southern Cal, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State and others. ESPN rates him the No. 1 tight end and the No. 33 overall prospect in junior college.

He cited Arkansas' family atmosphere, a strong tight end tradition and a chance to play in a pro-style offense as key reasons for his decision to be a Razorback.

