White House suggests Putin was involved in U.S. hacking

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama's administration suggested Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally authorized the hacking of Democratic officials' email accounts in the run-up to the presidential election and said it was "fact" that hacking had helped President-elect Donald Trump's campaign. The White House also said Trump must have known of Russia's interference.

No proof was offered for any of the accusations.

After an NBC News report quoted U.S. intelligence officials pointing the finger specifically at Putin, White House press secretary Josh Earnest pointed to an October assessment of the U.S. intelligence community that said "only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities."

Earnest said the reference to "senior-most officials" wasn't supposed to be subtle. "It's pretty obvious," he told reporters.

No U.S. officials have claimed, however, that Trump would have been defeated by Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8 if not for Russia's assistance. Nor has there has been any indication of tampering with the vote-counting.

The Kremlin flatly rejected the claim of Putin's involvement, with Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday dismissing it as "laughable nonsense."

The White House on Thursday also was harshly critical of Trump, who has dismissed the allegations of Russian interference as the partisan anger of Democrats over losing the election. Trump's criticism has opened up a deep rift between the intelligence community and its incoming commander in chief.

It is "obvious" that Trump knew of Russia's behavior during the campaign, Earnest said, also disputing Trump's claim that he was joking when he encouraged Russia to find emails that Clinton had deleted from her private email server.

No one in the White House, Congress or the intelligence community found it "funny" that a U.S. adversary was trying to "destabilize our democracy," he said.

