White River Health opens Newport facility

— White River Health System is celebrating its expansion in Jackson County.

On Friday, the health system held a ribbon-cutting for the new White River Medical Center Medical Complex Newport facility and to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the system’s Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic. The 10-year existence of the medical clinic created a solid foundation to expand by adding a medical-center complex, which neighbors the clinic, said Gary Bebow, CEO of White River Health System.

“Over those 10 years, we’ve created a greater presence,” Bebow said. “Some of our physicians from Batesville have traveled to Newport for 10 years. We’ve got to the point where we’ve outgrown the space where we’ve been.”

The White River Medical Center Medical Complex Newport, which is planned to have up to 40 employees, opened its after-hours clinic about a month ago, Bebow said. The after-hours clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“Those hours complement when the existing Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic is open the other days in the week, so there’s always access to primary care,” Bebow said.

At a later date, the Medical Complex will also include cardiac rehabilitation, MRIs, X-rays, pain management and a specialty clinic that will include physicians from the system’s flagship medical center in Batesville.

The health system’s recent Newport expansion has used about 37,000 square feet of facility space, Bebow said, and the Medical Complex is housed in a former Kroger store. Bebow said the current square footage is about four times the size the health system was previously using in Newport.

“That will allow us to add these other services we have identified,” he said. “We’re looking forward to it, but that’s a maturing process that’s occurred over 10 years. As White River Health System, we view our service area as a lot larger than the Batesville area.”

The health system has locations in cities such as Cave City, Heber Springs, Melbourne, Mountain View, Newark, Pleasant Plains and Strawberry.

“We’ve got quite a large service area,” he said. “As part of our strategic planning, we’re continuing to look at areas where we can expand our services.”

The specialty clinic at the Medical Center Medical Complex Newport will include physicians from the system’s Batesville site who specialize in cardiology, general surgery, obstetrics/gynecology, oncology, orthopaedics, pediatrics, urology and wound care. The Batesville physicians’ time spent in Newport will depend upon availability, Bebow said.

“Some of the doctors will go every week,” he said. “In the area of pain, they’ll go every day. Wound care is scheduled for two times a week. I think cardiology is once a month. We will expand those as the volume allows. Orthopedics right now is going once a month.”

Bebow said he anticipates the number of visitors to the after-hours clinic to steadily grow.

“The first week we are open, we saw around 20 patients,” he said. “The next weekend, we saw close to 25. The next weekend, we saw 30. As we create the presence and stick with it, the clinic will grow in volumes like any new business will.”

Bebow said the community has responded well to the new facility.

“The feedback I’ve had has been really exceptional because the only alternative to the after-hours clinic is traveling to emergency rooms,” he said. “Everyone knows that the after-hours clinic is a lower cost. When given the options, most people throughout the country would prefer to go to an urgent-care clinic than an emergency room.”

The White River Health System is in the process of renovating health care facilities in Southside and Heber Springs. Both projects are expected to be completed by early January.

The Newport facility has about 2,000 square feet that is currently waiting to be used for a possible health care provider, technology service or other business that could be beneficial, Bebow said.

“We fully expect it to be a very vibrant, high-energy clinic,” he said.

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.