Woman sues to block electors from voting for Trump
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:38 p.m.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Hillary Clinton supporter from Anchorage is suing Alaska's three members of the Electoral College, claiming their anticipated votes for President-elect Donald Trump next Monday will violate her constitutional rights.
Janice Park's lawsuit will be heard Thursday in federal court in Anchorage. It claims that since Clinton is winning the overall nationwide popular vote, her vote for Clinton will not be counted as a full vote since Trump will likely win the electoral college process. She claims this will deprive her of her Fifth Amendment rights of equal protection and the principal of one person, one vote.
The popular vote doesn't decide the winner of the presidential race, and Trump defeated Clinton by nearly 47,000 votes in Alaska.
The Alaska Department of Law is defending the three electors. A department spokeswoman said they were served the lawsuit Wednesday and are reviewing it.
libertas2u says... December 15, 2016 at 1:01 p.m.
All of these sore losers should give comfort to all of the voters that felt bad for not voting for Hillary. The hypocrisy is stunning, wasn't it Hillary that said it was shocking that Trump would not state categorically that he would accept the outcome of the election? Didn't she say that such a position was a threat to our Democracy? Her behavior since the election is proof of why she was not qualified, her corruption would have been on steroids once in office.
