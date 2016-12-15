Woman sues to block electors from voting for Trump

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Hillary Clinton supporter from Anchorage is suing Alaska's three members of the Electoral College, claiming their anticipated votes for President-elect Donald Trump next Monday will violate her constitutional rights.

Janice Park's lawsuit will be heard Thursday in federal court in Anchorage. It claims that since Clinton is winning the overall nationwide popular vote, her vote for Clinton will not be counted as a full vote since Trump will likely win the electoral college process. She claims this will deprive her of her Fifth Amendment rights of equal protection and the principal of one person, one vote.

The popular vote doesn't decide the winner of the presidential race, and Trump defeated Clinton by nearly 47,000 votes in Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Law is defending the three electors. A department spokeswoman said they were served the lawsuit Wednesday and are reviewing it.