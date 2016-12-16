1 Arkansas city's police group says it's accepting pay raise plan it previously opposed

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Police Association says it's accepting a pay raise plan from the city that it previously opposed.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that the association voted unanimously Wednesday to follow the new city budget, which gives them and city firefighters half of a raise in July 2017 and another half in January 2018, six months later than when they initially agreed to receive it.

The turnaround came as the Arkansas-side Board of Directors prepares to vote on another plan to maintain pay parity for firefighters in the Arkansas-side and Texas-side of the city. This plan would have a 4 percent pay increase to take effect in January. Any firefighters who don't immediately reach equal pay would get annual 3 or 4 percent pay raises until they did.

Firefighters in Texarkana, Ark., agreed to that proposal.