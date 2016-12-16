3rd term not in stars for Arkansas Democrats' chief

Vincent Insalaco, who was chosen to lead the Democratic Party of Arkansas after the party lost its grip on both chambers of the Legislature, announced Thursday that he will not seek a third term as chairman.

In an emailed letter to Democratic Party supporters, Insalaco acknowledged the party's continued losses in statewide politics, which he called "difficult for us all." However, he said he had never intended to serve more than two terms.

House Minority Leader Michael John Gray, D-Augusta, announced last month that he would seek the role of the party's next leader. Members are expected to meet early next year to hold officer elections.

Then-Gov. Mike Beebe appointed Insalaco, of North Little Rock, to lead the party in 2013, less than a year after the election in which Republicans gained control of both the state House and Senate for the first time since Reconstruction.

Insalaco replaced Will Bond of Little Rock, who stepped down after serving for 2½ years as party chairman. Bond was recently elected to a state Senate seat representing Little Rock in District 32.

During Insalaco's tenure, Democrats, once the majority party at the state Capitol, continued to see their fortunes in Arkansas politics slip. The Republican Party won the governor's office and the remainder of constitutional and federal offices in 2014, while padding their majorities in the Legislature.

Insalaco was re-elected party chairman in 2015. Losses in the most recent November elections and subsequent defections by three House Democrats gave Republicans a supermajority in the state House.

In his letter to Democrats, Insalaco touted the party's internal efforts during his tenure. The creation of an annual fundraising dinner named after Jimmie Lou Fisher, a former state treasurer, and Lottie Shackelford, the first woman elected mayor of Little Rock, helped pay off campaign debts, as did hauls from appearances by Hillary and former President Bill Clinton. The party "significantly reduced" the mortgage on its Little Rock headquarters, Insalaco wrote.

"The role of Chair of the [Democratic Party of Arkansas] requires a singular focus and full time commitment. It is a dramatically different job from what it was when Arkansas was a Democratic state," Insalaco wrote. "I hope those who seek the post will keep this in mind."

Party spokesman H.L. Moody said Insalaco was unavailable for comment Thursday.

New elections for party officers are expected to occur sometime in the first quarter of next year. Party officials also gather this weekend in Little Rock for a holiday party and state committee meeting.

The December meetings are a likely time for party members interested in running for chairman against Gray to begin their campaigns.

"Vincent's absence certainly created a vacuum and I would guess someone would try to jump in and fill it," Moody said.

Gray, a farmer who was first elected to the state House in 2014, praised Insalaco's work as party chairman, and largely blamed the party's losses to what he called a "smokescreen" by opponents who focused attacks on changes to the national party.

"Arkansas has not lined up with some of the national definition of the party," Gray said. But Arkansas Democrats' support of access to education, health care and equality have continued to be mainstays, he added.

Gray is not prohibited from serving as party chairman while also being a member of the General Assembly.

Drew Pritt, a perennial candidate and consultant who most recently advised Dianne Curry's unsuccessful bid for Congress, has also put his name in the running.

