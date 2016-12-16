Arctic chill forecast in Arkansas; temperatures expected to drop 40 degrees in parts of state

While snowfall chances continue to fade, an Arctic blast with possible wind chills below zero is still set to affect Arkansas this weekend, the National Weather Service says.

The first round of precipitation is set to begin Friday, bringing rain from the state’s southwest into much of the state by evening and throughout Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in that system.

High temperatures Friday are expected to be in the lower 40s and mid 50s across the Natural State.

Once that front moves through, a cold front will take its place Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours, the agency said.

Temperatures are expected to plummet Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing significantly colder air to much of the state and a 40-degree drop to some areas, according to the agency’s North Little Rock office.

In the state’s northwest, the wind chill could reach -5 degrees by 6 a.m. Sunday in cities such as Fayetteville. Blustery winds in other northern portions of Arkansas are likely to make temperatures feel like they are in the single digits, forecasters say.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the state, including central Arkansas, will see wind chills that morning in the teens and 20s.

The weather service has continued to reduce the chance for wintry precipitation this weekend, with the highest totals — less than an inch — still in Northwest Arkansas.

For most areas north of Little Rock, a dusting of snow or snow flurries are possible by Sunday morning, according to the latest advisory. The southern half of the state is not likely to see wintry precipitation.

Cold air will linger into Monday morning, when frigid wind chills are again in the forecast.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.