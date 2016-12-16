Arkansas 14 crash kills 1, injures pair

An Arkansas woman died after her vehicle veered into the opposing lane and struck a van on a highway in Stone County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Teresa Phillips, 31, of Fifty-Six was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Arkansas 14 outside Mountain View around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Tahoe crossed the centerline of the highway and struck the westbound 2009 Chevrolet van, police said.

Phillips suffered fatal injuries.

The van's driver, 35-year-old Aaron Gutting of Harrison, and a passenger, 65-year-old Thomas Taylor of Harrison, were injured in the crash. At least one of them was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville for treatment, police said.

Weather conditions were reported to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

