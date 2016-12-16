Arkansas football attendance increases while national average falls

— Arkansas' total attendance went against the national trend for the third consecutive season in 2016.

The Razorbacks saw an increase in average home football attendance for the third consecutive season, while the national average attendance fell for the sixth consecutive season.

Arkansas' average attendance was 69,581 for its seven home games. That figure includes an Oct. 1 game against Alcorn State at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium, which has a seating capacity smaller than the Razorbacks' on-campus stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas' average on-campus attendance was 73,347. The Razorbacks had four on-campus sellouts.

Last year Arkansas averaged 70,281 per game at Razorback Stadium and 67,326 when Little Rock games were factored.

The Razorbacks last saw an overall attendance decline in 2013 when the team lost its final nine games.

According to CBSSports.com, the national average attendance reached its lowest point since 2000 this year. The average attendance nationwide was 43,106.

Arkansas' average attendance ranked 17th nationally and eighth in the SEC. Michigan had the highest average attendance, followed by Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU.