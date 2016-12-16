Arkansas man killed after vehicle veers into tractor-trailer

An Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle crossed into the opposing lane of traffic on U.S. 67 and collided with a tractor-trailer in Hot Spring County on Thursday, authorities said.

Oscar L. Caldwell Jr., 74, of Friendship was heading south in a 2010 Dodge on U.S. 67 outside of Rockport around 3:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. He veered into the opposing lane and struck a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling north, police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

No one else was injured in the wreck, and conditions were reported as clear and dry at the time.

Caldwell's death is the 515th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.