Arkansas man wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

An Arkansas man has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Clinton Wilson of Pangburn on Friday claimed the top prize in the 10X Joker's Jackpot game after buying the ticket at Sugar Loaf 66 in Heber Springs, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said in a statement. That retailer earns $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Wilson told lottery officials he will use the money to pay bills.

The $5 game launched last month with four $100,000 prizes available.