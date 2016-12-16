Arkansas unemployment rate steady at 4% for 3rd consecutive month

The state's jobless rate for November remained steady for the third month in a row at 4 percent, the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services said Friday.

The latest statistics, compiled from U.S. Department of Labor data, show the percentage of jobless Arkansans remained unchanged despite small declines in both the number of employed and unemployed people in the state, the agency said.

The number of unemployed Arkansans went down by 1,130 from October to November while the number of employed residents dropped by 3,929, officials said.

Compared with November 2015 data, there are 24,265 more people employed in the state this year.

The national rate for unemployment declined from 4.9 percent in October to 4.6 percent in November, the release said.

