Doorbell recorded stranger stealing gift from porch, Arkansas woman tells police
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
An Arkansas woman says her video-equipped doorbell caught a stranger stealing a package from her front porch Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The 55-year-old Jonesboro resident told police a package was dropped off at her home in the 2500 block of Wood Street around 3:45 p.m., and a man riding a bike took the parcel a little over an hour later.
The woman says her doorbell, which records video, captured the theft, according to a police report. She also said there is a recording of the same man returning roughly an hour and a half later.
The package was a gift from a gardening and agriculture company, Kentucky American Seeds, the woman said.
No suspect was identified on the report.
LR1955 says... December 15, 2016 at 3:54 p.m.
POS thief. Wonder how good the resolution is on the video?
PM1118 says... December 15, 2016 at 4:16 p.m.
Please publish the pictures - no other way to identify the thief!
Doc70742 says... December 15, 2016 at 4:41 p.m.
Check ebay to see if the thief or his fence is trying to sell the stolen goods.
NutButter says... December 15, 2016 at 4:43 p.m.
Please post the pictures.
There is no shame in what worthless POS will do.
LR1955 says... December 15, 2016 at 6:24 p.m.
This is a regular occurance in WLR. There was one white male perp in a white pu truck caught in several video clips around town. The perps faces need to be plastered all over the local tv stations and Facebook. Someone will give them up.
hurricane46 says... December 15, 2016 at 7:05 p.m.
The crimes getting pretty bad in Jonesboro.
