Baby expected in 2017, Bielema's wife says

Arkansas' head hog is set to welcome a new addition to his family next year.

Jen Bielema, wife of Razorback head football coach Bret Bielema, posted a message Friday night on Twitter using the #BabyBielema hashtag.

"Completely overjoyed and forever grateful for our exciting addition [coming] in 2017!" she wrote shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A Razorbacks spokesman confirmed Jen Bielema is pregnant, though no further details were known.

Less than an hour after the tweet appeared, the message had been retweeted more than 140 times and liked nearly 500 times. Dozens of users replied with messages of congratulations.

It's the first child for the Bielemas, who married in 2012.