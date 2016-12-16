Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 16, 2016, 10:33 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Baby expected in 2017, Bielema's wife says

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:33 p.m.

university-of-arkansas-head-football-coach-bret-bielema-right-with-his-wife-jen-bielema-at-the-razorback-football-kickoff-luncheon-friday-aug-23-2013-at-the-northwest-arkansas-convention-center-in-springdale

PHOTO BY ANTHONY REYES

University of Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema, right, with his wife Jen Bielema at the Razorback Football Kickoff Luncheon Friday, Aug. 23, 2013 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale.

Arkansas' head hog is set to welcome a new addition to his family next year.

Jen Bielema, wife of Razorback head football coach Bret Bielema, posted a message Friday night on Twitter using the #BabyBielema hashtag.

"Completely overjoyed and forever grateful for our exciting addition [coming] in 2017!" she wrote shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A Razorbacks spokesman confirmed Jen Bielema is pregnant, though no further details were known.

Less than an hour after the tweet appeared, the message had been retweeted more than 140 times and liked nearly 500 times. Dozens of users replied with messages of congratulations.

It's the first child for the Bielemas, who married in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Baby expected in 2017, Bielema's wife says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Olphart says... December 16, 2016 at 10:20 p.m.

Let's hope that if it's a girl, it doesn't look like him. I think he might agree with that.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online