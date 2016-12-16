Little Rock coach's sex-case hearing reset

A hearing for a Little Rock high school football coach accused of having sex with a student was moved to next month as lawyers work to reach a plea deal, records show.

Parkview High School Coach William Hardiman, 45, was in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Thursday morning after he was charged with first-degree sexual assault in early September.

Before his court appearance, Hardiman's lawyer, Rickey Hicks, filed a motion to move the pretrial hearing to another day because the defense and the prosecution "are in negotiation and almost in agreement," he wrote.

Judge Chris Piazza approved the request and scheduled the coach's next hearing for Jan. 12. A jury trial date is set for Jan. 25.

Hardiman was arrested after a four-month investigation sparked by an anonymous letter sent to the school's principal, Dexter Booth, according to an affidavit.

The letter claimed Hardiman "had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female student" and had taken her on a field trip to Memphis, without the school's knowledge, after she graduated.

The student was 17 when she and Hardiman began their relationship, the affidavit said. She told investigators that Hardiman was her history teacher, and they'd had sex several times on campus at an indoor sports facility, authorities have said.

The court filing also says Hardiman continued to have sex with the teen at hotels in central Arkansas after she went to college, but the relationship ended when the girl learned police were investigating.

After Hardiman was arrested Sept. 2, he posted bond later that day and was released from the Pulaski County jail. He previously pleaded innocent in the case.

State Desk on 12/16/2016