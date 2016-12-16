E-cigarette scare veers plane to Little Rock

An American Airlines flight traveling from Dallas to Indianapolis was forced to land Thursday afternoon at the Little Rock metropolitan airport because of a malfunctioning electronic cigarette, according to an airline spokesman.

American Airlines Flight 1129 left Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 12:47 p.m. carrying 137 passengers and five crew members, said Shane Carter, a spokesman for Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock.

During the flight, a passenger's electronic cigarette malfunctioned, prompting an emergency landing, according to an American Airlines statement.

Carter said the plane landed safely about 1:50 p.m. in Little Rock and taxied to the gate. No injuries were reported, but passengers had to wait about five hours to continue their trip.

An American Airlines replacement aircraft arrived about 6:40 p.m., and passengers boarded to continue their flight to Indianapolis, according to an airport spokesman. The plane was to arrive in Indianapolis at 9:05 p.m. Eastern time.

The emergency landing has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, sources say.

State Desk on 12/16/2016