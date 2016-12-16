Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 16, 2016, 4:32 p.m.

Former police officer fired for flying Confederate flag sues city

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.

ATLANTA — A former police officer fired for flying a Confederate flag at her suburban Atlanta home has filed a federal lawsuit saying her termination violates her constitutional rights.

Silvia Cotriss had worked for the Roswell Police Department for about 20 years when she was fired in July. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the city of Roswell, the police chief and the city administrator.

The city attorney's office declined to comment Friday.

The lawsuit says someone complained to the police chief July 11 that she was flying a Confederate flag in her front yard. She was initially put on paid administrative leave and then was fired July 14.

The reasons given for her termination included unbecoming conduct.

The lawsuit says her firing violates her right to free speech.

libertas2u says... December 16, 2016 at 3:32 p.m.

I bet she has Bible on her coffee table too, thank God the PC and thought police have been given their pink slips. The Confederate flag to many with southern heritage has nothing to do with racism but rather history. This police department needs to grow up, it's a little suspicious too that they fired her after 20 years right before she was probably going to retire.

