Former police officer fired for flying Confederate flag sues city

ATLANTA — A former police officer fired for flying a Confederate flag at her suburban Atlanta home has filed a federal lawsuit saying her termination violates her constitutional rights.

Silvia Cotriss had worked for the Roswell Police Department for about 20 years when she was fired in July. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the city of Roswell, the police chief and the city administrator.

The city attorney's office declined to comment Friday.

The lawsuit says someone complained to the police chief July 11 that she was flying a Confederate flag in her front yard. She was initially put on paid administrative leave and then was fired July 14.

The reasons given for her termination included unbecoming conduct.

The lawsuit says her firing violates her right to free speech.