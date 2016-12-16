Home / Latest News /
Firefighter comes to aid of 3-year-old found shivering in cold, Arkansas police say
A man with a mindset for public service came to the aid of a 3-year-old boy found shivering in the cold early Thursday in northeast Arkansas, police say.
The Jonesboro Police Department was called around 12:55 a.m. to the 1400 block of Flint St. in Jonesboro in reference to a child walking on a busy intersection without clothing on his upper body, according to a report.
A responding officer noted in the report that the temperature at the time was about 25 degrees.
The caller, a firefighter with the Nettleton Fire Department, told authorities that he found the boy walking alone toward the intersection of Flint Street and Nettleton Avenue while returning home from work.
Police said the firefighter stopped and asked the child if he was lost, offered him a blanket and allowed him to sit in the front seat of his car to get warmed up as he called 911.
A responding officer spoke with the child and later tried to locate his home, speaking with area residents to see if they had reported a boy missing in that area.
During that time, the report states, dispatch received a call of a child matching the boy's description.
The child's mother, who was found crying outside a nearby residence, told authorities that she had just put her son to bed after returning from a trip to Wynne. When she woke up, the mother said, her child was gone and the front door unlocked.
Police said the boy was returned to the custody of his mother and her boyfriend.
PopulistMom says... December 16, 2016 at 2:51 p.m.
I did the same thing when I was three and a half. My parents woke up one Sunday morning, and I was gone and the back door was open. It was 45 degrees though and my family found me walking down the street before the police were called. When my oldest was 4, he tried to sneak out one night to play in his sandbox in the backyard. Fortunately, he set off the security alarm. The 3 to 4 age is very dangerous for kids wandering off. It is very scary.
libertas2u says... December 16, 2016 at 3:27 p.m.
She better lawyer up because DCFS will be at her door to seize her child for neglect.
