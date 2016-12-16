Harding defensive lineman among finalists for award honoring small-college players

LITTLE ROCK — Organizers of the Cliff Harris Award have announced the finalists for the prize that honors the top defensive player at a small college.

The finalists announced Friday include Northwest Missouri State's Collin Bevins, whose team will play for the Division II championship Saturday against North Alabama. Also on the list is defensive lineman Trevon Biglow of Harding, which was undefeated this year before losing to Northwest Missouri State in the playoffs.

Finalists were also named from Division III and NAIA schools.

The award is named for former Dallas Cowboys player Cliff Harris, a lightly recruited player from Des Arc who played college ball at Ouachita Baptist University. The winner will be announced Dec. 24 with an awards presentation planned for Jan. 19 at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's annual awards banquet.