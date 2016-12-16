Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 16, 2016, 10:27 a.m.

Jail inmate dies in Lonoke County Friday morning

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.

james-lee-flowers-53-of-cabot

PHOTO BY LONOKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

James Lee Flowers, 53, of Cabot

An Arkansas inmate who has been pronounced dead was found unresponsive in his jail cell early Friday morning, authorities said.

Lonoke County jail personnel were on rounds shortly after 2:30 a.m. when deputies saw James Lee Flowers, 53, of Cabot lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell, said Capt. David Bufford in a news release.

An ambulance was called and medics tried to revive Flowers, but those attempts were unsuccessful, Bufford said.

His body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy, and at this time the death "does appear to be of natural causes," Bufford wrote.

Flowers arrived at the jail on Wednesday after he was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

