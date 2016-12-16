Jarrion Lawson wins The Bowerman, track's Heisman

Former Arkansas track and field star Jarrion Lawson is confident enough he wants to continue training with the Razorbacks' coaches and athletes that he bought a house in Fayetteville about a month ago.

Lawson — a six-time NCAA champion and 19-time All-American at Arkansas —said his trophies and plaques are on display at his parents' house in Texarkana, Texas.

"I need to get some stuff up here so my house won't be so empty," Lawson said. "It looks like I haven't achieved anything."

Lawson has a nice new trophy to show off in his new house.

It's the biggest one he could win as a Razorback.

Lawson was announced Friday night at a banquet in Orlando, Fla., as the men's Bowerman Award winner.

The award — named for Bill Bowerman, the former Oregon coach who co-founded Nike with Phil Knight — is presented to the top track and field collegiate athlete for the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Lawson became Arkansas' first winner of the Bowerman Award since it was created in 2009. The other male finalists were Oregon junior distance runner Edward Cheserek and Texas A&M freshman middle distance runner Donavan Brazier.

Lawson and female winner Courtney Okolo of Texas were selected in a vote by a panel of coaches, administrators, statisticians and media members as well as every Bowerman winner since the award was created

Lawson won four national titles as a senior in 2016, including the 100 and 200 meters and long jump at the NCAA outdoor meet.

The only other athlete to win those three events at the same NCAA meet was legendary Jesse Owens in 1936 when he competed for Ohio State. Later that year Owens went on to four Olympic gold medals.

"We're all as proud as we can be of Jarrion and his season and the way he's conducted himself over his four years at Arkansas," said Arkansas assistant Doug Case, who coaches the sprinters. "Not only athletically, but as a person, as a student-athlete.

"He's the total package."

Lawson, who also helped Arkansas to a third-place finish in the 400-meter relay at the NCAA outdoor meet, said in an interview with FloTrack Friday night his favorite event was the 200 — his final event.

"I have to go with the 200 because that was the one that topped everything off," Lawson said. "With the modern day schedule where eveything's 30 or 45 minutes apart, I'm in the starting blocks in the 200 and I'm tired and I'm trying to catch my breath and relax and get ready for the gun.

"So that was my favorite one just because I had to show a lot of perservence in that race. It was the icing on the cake."

Lawson, who finished fourth in the long jump at the Olympics in Rio de Janiero and now competes professionally with Asics as his sponsor, said he saw no reason to move from Fayetteville after graduating from Arkansas.

"I think right now everything is working perfectly for me," Lawson said. "I didn't see any reason to break up the pattern I've already established here."