Little Rock man pulls out knife lodged in hand by assailant, thwarts robbery, police say

A Little Rock man says he thwarted a robbery attempt after two strangers scratched his throat and lodged a knife in his hand before fleeing Thursday evening, according to police.

North Little Rock officer Randy D. Flippin arrived at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock around 8 p.m. and found the 41-year-old victim suffering from a puncture wound, according to a police report.

The man said he went with his cousin to the Cana Food Store, located at 1524 Pike Ave., and was walking out of the business when two men confronted him and demanded his wallet, Flippin wrote in a report.

He refused, and one of the men grabbed his throat and scratched him with his fingernails, the victim told police. The 41-year-old said he threw the man off of him, and the other assailant took out a knife and stabbed him in the webbing between his thumb and index finger on his left hand.

The victim pulled the knife out, bent the blade and threw it in an unknown direction, he told police. The men ran off, and the victim told his cousin, who was in the car, to drive him to a hospital.

The man's puncture wound was not deep enough to require stitches, Flippin wrote, and he had several cuts on his hands and neck.

Neither the victim nor his cousin could provide a detailed description of the would-be robbers, and the cousin told police she did not see what happened because "she was busy on Facebook," Flippin wrote.

No suspects were identified in the report.