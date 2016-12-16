Home /
MSU: Rice farmers can get same yield with 1/3 less water
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:37 a.m.
Comments (3)
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State University researchers say that some rice farmers can use much less water and get the same yield by flooding their fields at the start and end of the season, and letting them dry out a bit in between.
Irrigation specialist Jason Krutz says that's a radical change from recommendations across the Rice Belt to keep two to four inches of water in the fields. Instead, he recommends letting fields dry until water is 4 inches below the soil surface, then re-flooding them.
He says that can cut water use 30 percent without hurting yield.
Krutz says MSU's tests were on high-clay soils, which probably make up about half of Mississippi rice fields.
He says he believes Arkansas researchers will study its use in silt-loam soils like those in Arkansas and south Louisiana.
Comments on: MSU: Rice farmers can get same yield with 1/3 less water
You must login to make comments.
Jfish says... December 16, 2016 at 7:43 a.m.
You would be amazed at how much water is wasted in NE Arkansas due to poorly maintained rice levees, over filling fields, etc.
Razorbacker1 says... December 16, 2016 at 8:33 a.m.
Its amazing how much water farmers pump around duck season for rich duck hunters. Every other farm from Stuggart to the Mississippi River gets flooded each year so people can duck hunt. 0 regulation on our water. Each year they have to dig deeper and deeper to hit pay dirt. Ask any farmer how much deeper they have to drill to hit water compared to even 5 years ago... Its scary
BirdDogsRock says... December 16, 2016 at 9:51 a.m.
The issue in Arkansas and Mississippi rice fields is exactly the same as it is in the Atlanta region and in Arizona/southern California: to much demand for finite water. The history of human development is to continually find more water, no matter the cost. Arizona and southern California are taking it from Colorado and other states; Atlanta is trying to take more than their share from Alabama and Florida; and eastern Arkansas is trying to divert the White, Little Red and Arkansas Rivers with huge new irrigation diversion projects. Eventually, there will be no more water to get, and the bill will come due. There are only 2 sustainable options for delta rice farmers: learn to grow rice with less water, or grow less rice. The water used to flood duck fields in trivial compared with that used to irrigate rice.
