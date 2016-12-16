• Miss Canada Anastasia Lin will be vying for more than the winner's tiara when she competes in the annual Miss World pageant this weekend: She wants to tell a global TV audience about the evil of organ-harvesting. Last year, Lin was due to compete at Miss World when it was hosted by China but was barred from entering the country because of her activism against persecution of Falun Gong, a meditation practice that she follows and China's government has outlawed. However, United Kingdom-based Miss World is allowing her to compete again in this years's contest, being held at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. While several U.S. media organizations have reported that Miss World, which has Chinese corporate sponsorship, has prevented them from speaking to Lin, she spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday about her cause, although she sidestepped questions about whether she had faced restrictions. "Everybody is tied economically with China. China's soft power is so huge that no one really dares to speak up," said Lin. Born in China, Lin, 26, moved to Canada with her mother at age 13. She has alleged that tens of thousands of Falun Gong practitioners have been killed so their organs could be harvested and sold for transplants. She said the Miss World pageant, where contestants each present a cause or platform, presents another opportunity to speak out. But beyond a promotional video on her social media feed, Lin said she'll only have a fleeting chance to speak out at the Miss World ceremonies, and that's only if she makes the top 10. "I'm going to stick here to the end because I know that this Miss World final is going to be watched by a billion people around the world, and it's going to be broadcast to China," she said.

Actress Amber Heard appears set to return to Australia's Gold Coast to star in the DC Comics blockbuster movie Aquaman a year after she was convicted in the same tourist town of smuggling her pet Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo into the country. The movie, which will also feature Game of Thrones television star Jason Momoa in the lead role, will be shot next year at Village Roadshow Studios near Gold Coast city in a deal that will cost the Australian government $16 million, Treasurer Scott Morrison said Thursday. Heard, 30, pleaded guilty in a Gold Coast court in April to falsifying an immigration document to conceal the dogs when she and her former husband, Johnny Depp, flew into Australia in 2014 for the filming of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie. She avoided jail under a deal that included Heard and Depp videoing an awkward public warning against others breaking Australia's strict quarantine laws. The scandal over the dogs was lampooned as Australia's "war on terriers."

