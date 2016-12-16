Nominations sought for Tri-Lakes All Area football team

The 2016 Arkansas high school football season is now in the books, and it’s time for the third Tri-Lakes Edition All-Area Football Team.

The Tri-Lakes Edition staff asks coaches and administrators to provide nominations for players to be considered for this honor.

Nominators should include each player’s class, position, height, weight and 40-yard-dash time, along with the following statistics by position:

Quarterback: Passing yards, attempts, completions, touchdowns, interceptions, rushing yards and touchdowns;

Running back: Rushing yards, attempts, touchdowns, yards per carry and yards per game;

Wide receivers: Receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns;

Offensive linemen: Sacks allowed and blocking grades;

Defensive players: Tackles, sacks, interceptions, pass breakups, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries and touchdowns; and

Special teamers: Kickoff and punt returns, return yardage, touchdowns, field goals attempted, field goals made, extra points attempted, extra points made, longest field goal and longest punt.

From these nominations, the Tri-Lakes Edition staff will select an all-area offense and defense, a kicker or punter, and an athlete as members of the all-area team. Plus, the staff will choose the most outstanding coach, offensive player and defensive player.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 18 and should be sent to Mark Buffalo at mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.