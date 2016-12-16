Obama vows retaliation for suspected Russian hacking

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is promising that the U.S. will retaliate against Russia for its suspected meddling in America's election process, an accusation the Kremlin has denied.

Obama said he'd spoken directly to Putin about his concerns about Russian meddling. He said whenever a foreign government tries to interfere in U.S. elections, the nation must take action "and we will at a time and place of our own choosing."

"We have been working hard to make sure that what we do is proportional, that what we do is meaningful," Obama said in an NPR News interview airing Friday.

Obama's remarks were the clearest indication that whatever response the U.S. is planning, it hasn't happened yet. The White House has said for months that when the U.S. did retaliate, it might not be made public.

Obama was expected to face questions about the hacking and his response during a news conference at the White House on Friday afternoon.

White House officials said it was "fact" that Russian hacking helped Donald Trump's campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. White House press secretary Josh Earnest on Thursday also assailed Trump himself over his refusal to acknowledge the hacking and his attacks on the U.S. intelligence community.

