Obama vows retaliation for suspected Russian hacking
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.
WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is promising that the U.S. will retaliate against Russia for its suspected meddling in America's election process, an accusation the Kremlin has denied.
Obama said he'd spoken directly to Putin about his concerns about Russian meddling. He said whenever a foreign government tries to interfere in U.S. elections, the nation must take action "and we will at a time and place of our own choosing."
"We have been working hard to make sure that what we do is proportional, that what we do is meaningful," Obama said in an NPR News interview airing Friday.
Obama's remarks were the clearest indication that whatever response the U.S. is planning, it hasn't happened yet. The White House has said for months that when the U.S. did retaliate, it might not be made public.
Obama was expected to face questions about the hacking and his response during a news conference at the White House on Friday afternoon.
White House officials said it was "fact" that Russian hacking helped Donald Trump's campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. White House press secretary Josh Earnest on Thursday also assailed Trump himself over his refusal to acknowledge the hacking and his attacks on the U.S. intelligence community.
caspertherat says... December 16, 2016 at 1:08 p.m.
Oh good. Does this mean he will make them return that Reset Button that Hillary gave them and that Uranium that Hill and Bill arranged for them to purchase from the USA? While he is at it, he might as well have the Clinton Crime Family return that big wad of quid pro quo money the Russians paid Bill for all that speechifying he did just after they brokered the Uranium deal. IF the Russians exposed those emails showing the truth about the DNC and Hillary, they did the American voters a favor.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Slak says... December 16, 2016 at 1:20 p.m.
LOL, another meaningless red line.
( permalink | suggest removal )
