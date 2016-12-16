Home / Latest News /
Pistol-wielding robber steals money from Little Rock Subway, police say
This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.
A pistol-wielding robber stole an undisclosed amount of money Thursday morning from a Subway restaurant in south Little Rock, police say.
The assailant entered the sandwich shop's location at 7212 Geyer Springs Road at 10:25 a.m. and brandished a black semi-automatic pistol at an employee, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The robber reportedly then said, “Give me the money in the register," before the worker complied and handed over money, the employee told police.
Authorities described the robber as a black man between the ages of 25 and 35 who stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He wore a black coat and a long-sleeve black shirt at the time, police said.
The employee noted that the robber was not wearing gloves, prompting police to set up a perimeter around the restaurant and lift handprints visible on the front glass door.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
HarleyOwner says... December 16, 2016 at 12:19 p.m.
Nothing new here, just another day in Little Rcok
caspertherat says... December 16, 2016 at 12:58 p.m.
Obviously the same short guy described in other robberies. Meanwhile, LRPD has no clue.
