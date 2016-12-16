Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 16, 2016, 1:30 p.m.

Police: $9,000 in emissions devices stolen from Little Rock salvage yard

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.

Pick-n-Pull

Little Rock police are investigating after 86 catalytic converters were reported stolen from a salvage yard in the city’s southwest Thursday.

The manager of Pick-n-Pull, an auto parts and salvage business located at 10312 Baseline Road, said someone had dug underneath the fence on the yard’s east side, according to a police report. He also found that someone had cut a hole in the metal door of a storage building to gain entrance. He notified police, who arrived at the business around 5 p.m.

The manager told police the catalytic converters — devices in cars that reduce the toxicity of the vehicles’ exhaust — that were inside the building had been stolen. The manager said the converters were valued around $9,000 and not sold to the public.

The manager told police he suspected a former employee who was fired for stealing Monday. According to the report, the manager suspected the fired employee because his small build matched the size of the hole cut in the storage building’s door.

