Police: Arkansas woman accused of throwing knives at cousin in fight about cigarettes

A Jonesboro woman is accused of throwing knives at her cousin Wednesday afternoon, almost hitting a bystander, police said.

According to a Jonesboro police report, the cousin returned to an apartment in the 3300 block of South Caraway Road and was attacked by 32-year-old Mystic Thomas around 12:30 p.m. Thomas yelled, cussed and began to throw knives, the cousin told police. She then ran into her bedroom as Thomas followed her with a knife in her hand.

A witness told police that Thomas was mad because her cousin didn’t bring back cigarettes from the store. The dispute escalated when Thomas “grabbed multiple knives and started to throw them around the apartment,” the witness told police. One of the knives almost hit the witness.

Another witness told police he saw Thomas throw the knives and chase her cousin to her room, knife in hand, the report said.

Thomas told police her cousin pushed her into a wall first in an effort to impress her friends. She said they never hit each other but they did “wrap up,” according to the report. Thomas said she picked up a knife at one point, but she never chased anyone with it.

Thomas was arrested and taken to the Craighead County jail. She faces a charge of aggravated assault.