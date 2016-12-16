Home / Latest News /
Police: Woman stole baby Jesus from Nativity scene, told hospital it was neglected
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Police say a woman stole baby Jesus from a Nativity scene in Bethlehem, Pa., and dropped the figurine off at a hospital with a note explaining that the baby had been "neglected" by his parents, "Joseph and Mary Christ."
Police say 49-year-old Jacqueline Ross told them it was a joke, but they aren't laughing. She was identified from surveillance video and is jailed on charges of theft and institutional vandalism.
Police say she went to the hospital early Dec. 4 just minutes after stealing the $2,700 figurine from Payrow Plaza.
Police say she left a note with the porcelain baby that read, in part, "Child has broken right foot which is been (sic) neglected. Parents Joseph and Mary Christ got a warning."
Ross doesn't yet have an attorney.
