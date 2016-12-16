Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Thursday: Kamren and Greg Curl talk Arkansas and others
This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.
Highly recruited defensive back Kamren Curl and his father Greg joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about Arkansas and other schools.
Curl, 6-0, 180, 4.5, of Muskogee, Okla., has more 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Houston, Illinois, Texas Tech, Kansas, Cincinnati and SMU. Defensive coordinator Robb Smith is his lead recruiter.
Father and son visited the Hogs for the Florida game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. They plan to officially visit Fayetteville Jan. 20.22.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Recruiting Thursday: Kamren and Greg Curl talk Arkansas and others
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.