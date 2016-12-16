Recruiting Thursday: Kamren and Greg Curl talk Arkansas and others

Highly recruited defensive back Kamren Curl and his father Greg joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about Arkansas and other schools.

Curl, 6-0, 180, 4.5, of Muskogee, Okla., has more 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Houston, Illinois, Texas Tech, Kansas, Cincinnati and SMU. Defensive coordinator Robb Smith is his lead recruiter.

Father and son visited the Hogs for the Florida game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. They plan to officially visit Fayetteville Jan. 20.22.