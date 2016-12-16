Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 16, 2016, 10:29 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Resident chases Christmas thieves with metal pipe

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:05 a.m.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two Florida men are spending the holidays in jail, thanks to observant neighbors who spotted them taking Christmas gifts from a nearby home and another homeowner who chased them with a metal pipe.

The Polk County Sheriff's department announced that a Lakeland resident heard a loud noise Wednesday morning and called another neighbor, who looked outside and saw the men taking gifts from a nearby home. The neighbor yelled and they fled in a car.

Lakeland police and sheriff's deputies tracked them down. They bailed from the car and ran into a home, but the homeowner chased them out with a metal pipe.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old James Davis and 21-year-old Antonio Thomas. Both face multiple charges and remained in the Polk County Jail Friday. Records don't list attorneys for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Resident chases Christmas thieves with metal pipe

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online