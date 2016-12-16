Home / Latest News /
Resident chases Christmas thieves with metal pipe
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:05 a.m.
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two Florida men are spending the holidays in jail, thanks to observant neighbors who spotted them taking Christmas gifts from a nearby home and another homeowner who chased them with a metal pipe.
The Polk County Sheriff's department announced that a Lakeland resident heard a loud noise Wednesday morning and called another neighbor, who looked outside and saw the men taking gifts from a nearby home. The neighbor yelled and they fled in a car.
Lakeland police and sheriff's deputies tracked them down. They bailed from the car and ran into a home, but the homeowner chased them out with a metal pipe.
Authorities arrested 18-year-old James Davis and 21-year-old Antonio Thomas. Both face multiple charges and remained in the Polk County Jail Friday. Records don't list attorneys for them.
