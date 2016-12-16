State to take control of operations at 7 youth lockups

The state of Arkansas will take control of operations at seven youth lockups at the start of the new year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday, arguing that such action was necessary because the Legislature made the services "headed for a government shutdown."

Lawmakers again rejected a disputed contract to run lockups earlier Friday, a decision the governor said amounted to a dereliction of the General Assembly's role as a reviewer of state contracts.

The Arkansas Legislative Council is scheduled to meet again on Dec. 30. An earlier deal with two Arkansas-based nonprofits is set to expire on Dec. 31.

To avoid having services cut off to as many as 249 youths, the Department of Human Services will begin running the facilities using their existing staff, Hutchinson said. Funds to run the centers will come from money already budgeted by DHS to pay for the expected contract.

The state will operate the centers for six months, while looking at the possibility of returning them to private control, the governor said.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.