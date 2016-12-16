Home /
Style: Get in the gardening zone
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
There are a myriad of plants in the world, and knowing which ones to choose can be daunting, writes Janet B. Carson in Style.
Gardeners have a lot to consider: What plants need varies by sunlight, water, fertilization and soil types. Another key component is winter hardiness.
In that area, the United States Department of Agriculture provides some guidance with its recommendations for plant hardiness zones.
See Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to learn how the map can (and can’t) help gardeners.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Get in the gardening zone
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.